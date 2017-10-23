Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 26,183.40 27,442.50 25,062.30 25,608.10 Year Ending Dec-18 8 28,954.10 31,218.50 27,042.40 28,493.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.78 0.82 0.71 0.76 Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.86 0.92 0.78 0.82