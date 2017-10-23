Edition:
Huishang Bank Corp Ltd (3698.HK)

3698.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.89HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
HK$3.88
Open
HK$3.91
Day's High
HK$3.92
Day's Low
HK$3.82
Volume
934,000
Avg. Vol
3,000,987
52-wk High
HK$4.16
52-wk Low
HK$3.53

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 3 3 3
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.60 3.64 3.70 3.70

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 26,183.40 27,442.50 25,062.30 25,608.10
Year Ending Dec-18 8 28,954.10 31,218.50 27,042.40 28,493.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.78 0.82 0.71 0.76
Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.86 0.92 0.78 0.82

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 26,183.40 26,183.40 26,088.70 25,840.80 25,608.10
Year Ending Dec-18 28,954.10 28,954.10 28,761.50 28,539.80 28,493.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.78 0.78 0.77 0.76 0.76
Year Ending Dec-18 0.86 0.86 0.86 0.84 0.82

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Huishang Bank Corp Ltd News

