Dali Foods Group Co Ltd (3799.HK)

3799.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
HK$6.09
Open
HK$6.18
Day's High
HK$6.18
Day's Low
HK$5.99
Volume
6,082,260
Avg. Vol
7,508,609
52-wk High
HK$6.42
52-wk Low
HK$3.13

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.73 1.89 1.89 1.89

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 23,375.40 24,272.60 21,991.00 22,461.90
Year Ending Dec-18 10 26,114.90 27,616.60 23,832.20 24,455.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.29 0.31 0.27 0.29
Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.33 0.36 0.30 0.32
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.43 15.16 11.71 5.86

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 23,375.40 23,075.30 22,820.80 22,242.80 22,461.90
Year Ending Dec-18 26,114.90 25,561.60 25,180.90 24,458.90 24,455.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.29 0.29 0.28 0.28 0.29
Year Ending Dec-18 0.33 0.32 0.32 0.31 0.32

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Dali Foods Group Co Ltd News

