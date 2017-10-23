Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 10 23,375.40 24,272.60 21,991.00 22,461.90 Year Ending Dec-18 10 26,114.90 27,616.60 23,832.20 24,455.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.29 0.31 0.27 0.29 Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.33 0.36 0.30 0.32 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.43 15.16 11.71 5.86