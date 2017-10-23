Edition:
China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd (3836.HK)

3836.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+1.05%)
Prev Close
HK$4.77
Open
HK$4.82
Day's High
HK$4.96
Day's Low
HK$4.80
Volume
7,180,289
Avg. Vol
12,689,609
52-wk High
HK$5.22
52-wk Low
HK$2.44

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 6 6
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 1.88 1.86 1.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 13,783.60 15,078.60 13,069.30 13,792.80
Year Ending Dec-18 7 16,274.10 17,874.80 13,999.40 14,793.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.69 1.01 0.37 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.58 0.79 0.45 0.72

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13,783.60 13,783.60 13,741.80 13,454.00 13,792.80
Year Ending Dec-18 16,274.10 16,274.10 15,982.50 15,528.00 14,793.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.69 0.69 0.68 0.48 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 0.58 0.58 0.54 0.52 0.72

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd News

