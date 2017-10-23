China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd (3883.HK)
3883.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|4
|4
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.20
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|18,278.50
|19,239.00
|16,915.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|23,406.10
|28,906.00
|20,076.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.54
|0.63
|0.45
|0.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|0.71
|0.78
|0.63
|0.65
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18,278.50
|18,278.50
|18,233.30
|17,785.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23,406.10
|23,406.10
|23,406.10
|22,259.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.54
|0.54
|0.53
|0.49
|0.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.71
|0.71
|0.69
|0.64
|0.65
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property Group posts unaudited contracted sales of RMB 4,080 MLN in Sept 2017
- BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property Group says unit to invest in Qingdao Shengji Jinmao Construction and Development
- Fitch Rates China Aoyuan's Proposed USD Notes 'BB-(EXP)'
- BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property Group proposes to conduct international offering of USD senior notes
- BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property Group posts August contracted sales of about RMB2,655 million in total