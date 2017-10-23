Edition:
China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd (3883.HK)

3883.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
HK$4.28
Open
HK$4.29
Day's High
HK$4.34
Day's Low
HK$4.21
Volume
9,664,790
Avg. Vol
21,102,765
52-wk High
HK$5.40
52-wk Low
HK$1.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 4 4 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.20 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 18,278.50 19,239.00 16,915.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 5 23,406.10 28,906.00 20,076.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.54 0.63 0.45 0.52
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.71 0.78 0.63 0.65

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18,278.50 18,278.50 18,233.30 17,785.20 --
Year Ending Dec-18 23,406.10 23,406.10 23,406.10 22,259.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.54 0.54 0.53 0.49 0.52
Year Ending Dec-18 0.71 0.71 0.69 0.64 0.65

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

