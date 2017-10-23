Edition:
China International Capital Corp Ltd (3908.HK)

3908.HK on Hong Kong Stock

16.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.12 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
HK$16.18
Open
HK$16.22
Day's High
HK$16.36
Day's Low
HK$15.90
Volume
3,855,232
Avg. Vol
10,040,094
52-wk High
HK$19.08
52-wk Low
HK$10.42

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 2 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 2 0 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.86 2.50 2.17 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 17,409.90 19,509.50 15,311.90 9,383.74
Year Ending Dec-18 3 21,709.50 23,871.60 19,224.40 10,741.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1.03 1.13 0.94 0.85
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.18 1.39 1.00 1.07
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.05 11.05 11.05 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17,409.90 17,409.90 17,749.00 18,366.00 9,383.74
Year Ending Dec-18 21,709.50 21,709.50 21,286.70 21,553.80 10,741.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.03 1.03 1.09 1.13 0.85
Year Ending Dec-18 1.18 1.17 1.17 1.21 1.07

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

China International Capital Corp Ltd News

