Nagacorp Ltd (3918.HK)

3918.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.07 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
HK$5.43
Open
HK$5.46
Day's High
HK$5.54
Day's Low
HK$5.34
Volume
7,288,013
Avg. Vol
5,596,014
52-wk High
HK$5.54
52-wk Low
HK$3.29

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 3 4
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.43 2.43 2.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 752.15 806.00 716.93 665.01
Year Ending Dec-18 5 1,020.77 1,108.13 898.90 899.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.05 0.07 0.05 0.05
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.06 0.08 0.05 0.06
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -0.57 -0.57 -0.57 -18.93

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 752.15 752.15 771.10 771.10 665.01
Year Ending Dec-18 1,020.77 1,020.77 1,070.15 1,070.15 899.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05
Year Ending Dec-18 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Nagacorp Ltd News

