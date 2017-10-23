Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 752.15 806.00 716.93 665.01 Year Ending Dec-18 5 1,020.77 1,108.13 898.90 899.26 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.05 0.07 0.05 0.05 Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.06 0.08 0.05 0.06 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -0.57 -0.57 -0.57 -18.93