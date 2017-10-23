Edition:
United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd (3933.HK)

3933.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.07 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
HK$6.75
Open
HK$6.80
Day's High
HK$6.97
Day's Low
HK$6.71
Volume
2,599,502
Avg. Vol
4,650,293
52-wk High
HK$6.97
52-wk Low
HK$3.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.25 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 7,459.13 8,634.51 6,785.00 7,842.24
Year Ending Dec-18 9 8,173.76 9,966.15 7,216.60 8,299.71
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.24 0.34 0.08 0.25
Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.32 0.45 0.14 0.31

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,459.13 7,459.13 7,521.55 7,684.40 7,842.24
Year Ending Dec-18 8,173.76 8,173.76 8,222.26 8,330.24 8,299.71
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.24 0.24 0.26 0.25 0.25
Year Ending Dec-18 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.29 0.31

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

