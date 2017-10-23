Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 7,459.13 8,634.51 6,785.00 7,842.24 Year Ending Dec-18 9 8,173.76 9,966.15 7,216.60 8,299.71 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.24 0.34 0.08 0.25 Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.32 0.45 0.14 0.31