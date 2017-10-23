China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (3968.HK)
3968.HK on Hong Kong Stock
30.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
30.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.10 (-0.33%)
HK$-0.10 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
HK$30.40
HK$30.40
Open
HK$30.40
HK$30.40
Day's High
HK$30.55
HK$30.55
Day's Low
HK$29.75
HK$29.75
Volume
18,710,748
18,710,748
Avg. Vol
23,279,331
23,279,331
52-wk High
HK$31.35
HK$31.35
52-wk Low
HK$17.52
HK$17.52
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.69
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|9
|8
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.46
|2.46
|2.50
|2.46
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|56,853.40
|56,853.40
|56,853.40
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|222,386.00
|236,272.00
|206,005.00
|241,427.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|245,394.00
|270,949.00
|212,138.00
|268,912.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.69
|0.73
|0.64
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.93
|0.93
|0.93
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26
|2.74
|3.01
|2.53
|2.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27
|3.07
|3.67
|2.34
|2.81
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|11.61
|11.61
|11.61
|12.45
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|61,001.60
|52,092.00
|8,909.62
|14.61
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|57,421.00
|58,252.00
|831.00
|1.45
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|52,621.50
|53,405.00
|783.50
|1.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|53,524.00
|50,842.00
|2,682.00
|5.01
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|42,164.00
|40,972.00
|1,192.00
|2.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.78
|0.77
|0.01
|1.28
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.68
|0.79
|0.11
|16.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.39
|0.39
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|0.59
|0.61
|0.02
|3.34
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|0.55
|0.59
|0.04
|7.13
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|56,853.40
|56,853.40
|55,407.70
|55,250.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|222,386.00
|222,386.00
|222,790.00
|225,139.00
|241,427.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|245,394.00
|245,394.00
|245,048.00
|247,146.00
|268,912.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.69
|0.69
|0.66
|0.61
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.93
|0.93
|0.93
|0.93
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.74
|2.72
|2.73
|2.73
|2.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.07
|3.05
|3.04
|2.98
|2.81
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|0
- BRIEF-China Merchants Bank announces issue of offshore preference shares
- BRIEF-China Merchants Bank gets regulatory approval for overseas preference share issue
- BRIEF-Aecc Aero Sci&Tech signs agreements with branches of China Merchants Bank, Bank of Communications
- BRIEF-Universal Technologies Holdings says unit and China Merchants Bank Company entered into credit agreement
- BRIEF-China Merchants Bank issues bank debenture worth 12 bln yuan