Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 56,853.40 56,853.40 56,853.40 -- Year Ending Dec-17 23 222,386.00 236,272.00 206,005.00 241,427.00 Year Ending Dec-18 24 245,394.00 270,949.00 212,138.00 268,912.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.69 0.73 0.64 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.93 0.93 0.93 -- Year Ending Dec-17 26 2.74 3.01 2.53 2.57 Year Ending Dec-18 27 3.07 3.67 2.34 2.81 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.61 11.61 11.61 12.45