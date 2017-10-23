Edition:
China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (3968.HK)

3968.HK on Hong Kong Stock

30.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
HK$30.40
Open
HK$30.40
Day's High
HK$30.55
Day's Low
HK$29.75
Volume
18,710,748
Avg. Vol
23,279,331
52-wk High
HK$31.35
52-wk Low
HK$17.52

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.69 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 9 8
(3) HOLD 10 10 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.46 2.46 2.50 2.46

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 56,853.40 56,853.40 56,853.40 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23 222,386.00 236,272.00 206,005.00 241,427.00
Year Ending Dec-18 24 245,394.00 270,949.00 212,138.00 268,912.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.69 0.73 0.64 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.93 0.93 0.93 --
Year Ending Dec-17 26 2.74 3.01 2.53 2.57
Year Ending Dec-18 27 3.07 3.67 2.34 2.81
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.61 11.61 11.61 12.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 61,001.60 52,092.00 8,909.62 14.61
Quarter Ending Mar-16 57,421.00 58,252.00 831.00 1.45
Quarter Ending Jun-15 52,621.50 53,405.00 783.50 1.49
Quarter Ending Mar-15 53,524.00 50,842.00 2,682.00 5.01
Quarter Ending Dec-14 42,164.00 40,972.00 1,192.00 2.83
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.78 0.77 0.01 1.28
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.68 0.79 0.11 16.18
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.39 0.39 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Jun-13 0.59 0.61 0.02 3.34
Quarter Ending Mar-13 0.55 0.59 0.04 7.13

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 56,853.40 56,853.40 55,407.70 55,250.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 222,386.00 222,386.00 222,790.00 225,139.00 241,427.00
Year Ending Dec-18 245,394.00 245,394.00 245,048.00 247,146.00 268,912.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.69 0.69 0.66 0.61 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.93 0.93 0.93 0.93 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.74 2.72 2.73 2.73 2.57
Year Ending Dec-18 3.07 3.05 3.04 2.98 2.81

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

