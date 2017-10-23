Edition:
China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd (3969.HK)

3969.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.16 (-2.55%)
Prev Close
HK$6.28
Open
HK$6.33
Day's High
HK$6.34
Day's Low
HK$6.00
Volume
1,973,000
Avg. Vol
2,765,339
52-wk High
HK$6.60
52-wk Low
HK$5.21

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 7
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.71 1.71 1.71 1.69

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 40,779.70 43,203.50 39,081.90 40,470.50
Year Ending Dec-18 15 49,429.70 53,571.80 45,823.20 46,590.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 0.47 0.50 0.44 0.48
Year Ending Dec-18 17 0.56 0.60 0.52 0.55
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 15.35 19.96 13.00 8.19

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 40,779.70 40,779.70 40,646.60 40,336.00 40,470.50
Year Ending Dec-18 49,429.70 49,429.70 49,235.90 48,894.00 46,590.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.48
Year Ending Dec-18 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.55

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

