Bank of China Ltd (3988.HK)

3988.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.99HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
HK$4.04
Open
HK$4.04
Day's High
HK$4.05
Day's Low
HK$3.96
Volume
374,026,608
Avg. Vol
346,944,470
52-wk High
HK$4.18
52-wk Low
HK$3.32

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.14 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 15 15 16 15
(3) HOLD 4 4 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.07 2.07 2.07 2.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 125,978.00 125,978.00 125,978.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23 485,817.00 505,250.00 415,795.00 513,926.00
Year Ending Dec-18 23 526,065.00 564,751.00 440,544.00 552,265.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.14 0.15 0.14 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.20 0.20 0.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 26 0.58 0.65 0.51 0.57
Year Ending Dec-18 26 0.62 0.69 0.50 0.60
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.83 9.83 9.83 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-13 102,841.00 99,200.00 3,641.00 3.54
Quarter Ending Dec-11 155,473.00 160,996.00 5,523.00 3.55
Quarter Ending Sep-11 79,364.30 57,087.00 22,277.34 28.07
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 0.44 0.10 0.34 77.27

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 125,978.00 125,978.00 116,569.00 116,569.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 485,817.00 485,817.00 487,956.00 487,150.00 513,926.00
Year Ending Dec-18 526,065.00 526,065.00 528,238.00 525,676.00 552,265.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.58 0.59 0.58 0.56 0.57
Year Ending Dec-18 0.62 0.62 0.62 0.60 0.60

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 2 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Bank of China Ltd News

