Bank of China Ltd (3988.HK)
3988.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.99HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
HK$4.04
Open
HK$4.04
Day's High
HK$4.05
Day's Low
HK$3.96
Volume
374,026,608
Avg. Vol
346,944,470
52-wk High
HK$4.18
52-wk Low
HK$3.32
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.14
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|15
|15
|16
|15
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.07
|2.07
|2.07
|2.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|125,978.00
|125,978.00
|125,978.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|485,817.00
|505,250.00
|415,795.00
|513,926.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|526,065.00
|564,751.00
|440,544.00
|552,265.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.14
|0.15
|0.14
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26
|0.58
|0.65
|0.51
|0.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|0.62
|0.69
|0.50
|0.60
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|9.83
|9.83
|9.83
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|102,841.00
|99,200.00
|3,641.00
|3.54
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|155,473.00
|160,996.00
|5,523.00
|3.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|79,364.30
|57,087.00
|22,277.34
|28.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|0.44
|0.10
|0.34
|77.27
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|125,978.00
|125,978.00
|116,569.00
|116,569.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|485,817.00
|485,817.00
|487,956.00
|487,150.00
|513,926.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|526,065.00
|526,065.00
|528,238.00
|525,676.00
|552,265.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.58
|0.59
|0.58
|0.56
|0.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|0.60
|0.60
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|2
|2
- BUZZ-Asian credits widen the most in 10 months in September
- BRIEF-Bank of China announces completion of issuance of tier-2 capital bonds
- BRIEF-Bank of China says still under pressure to resolve non-performing loans
- Bank of China H1 profit up 11 pct as interest margins widen
- China's AgBank H1 profit rises 3.3 pct, margins steady