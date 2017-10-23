Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 6 265,712.00 296,283.00 241,326.00 317,597.00 Year Ending Dec-18 6 291,371.00 337,943.00 263,939.00 362,460.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.18 0.20 0.17 0.22 Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.20 0.23 0.18 0.27