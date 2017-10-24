Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568.T)
4568.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,535JPY
5:46am IST
2,535JPY
5:46am IST
Change (% chg)
¥3 (+0.12%)
¥3 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
¥2,532
¥2,532
Open
¥2,530
¥2,530
Day's High
¥2,543
¥2,543
Day's Low
¥2,526
¥2,526
Volume
123,000
123,000
Avg. Vol
2,198,637
2,198,637
52-wk High
¥2,800
¥2,800
52-wk Low
¥2,192
¥2,192
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|-24.25
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.83
|2.83
|2.92
|2.92
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|210,520.00
|220,695.00
|199,495.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|219,800.00
|219,800.00
|219,800.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|945,228.00
|955,500.00
|920,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|929,213.00
|950,000.00
|908,000.00
|883,883.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|899,812.00
|957,000.00
|845,000.00
|877,861.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|-24.25
|-12.50
|-43.33
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|32.77
|32.77
|32.77
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|108.50
|120.73
|87.48
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|94.90
|111.50
|61.47
|99.91
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|91.59
|108.92
|50.02
|95.19
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|10.36
|10.80
|9.91
|-4.25
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|231,802.00
|239,103.00
|7,301.00
|3.15
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|210,520.00
|220,719.00
|10,198.67
|4.84
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|248,280.00
|276,393.00
|28,113.33
|11.32
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|226,304.00
|217,040.00
|9,264.00
|4.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|222,166.00
|240,972.00
|18,805.67
|8.46
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|210,520.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|219,800.00
|219,800.00
|219,800.00
|220,400.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|945,228.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|929,213.00
|927,426.00
|927,426.00
|922,162.00
|883,883.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|899,812.00
|898,066.00
|898,066.00
|896,521.00
|877,861.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Inovalon enters into agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Inc
- Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denies 2016 takeover bid by AstraZeneca
- Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denies 2016 takeover bid by AstraZeneca
- Daiichi Sankyo denies receiving takeover bid from AstraZeneca
- BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo terminates product agreement with Charleston Laboratories