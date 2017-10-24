Edition:
India

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568.T)

4568.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,535JPY
5:46am IST
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
¥2,532
Open
¥2,530
Day's High
¥2,543
Day's Low
¥2,526
Volume
123,000
Avg. Vol
2,198,637
52-wk High
¥2,800
52-wk Low
¥2,192

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -24.25 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.83 2.83 2.92 2.92

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 210,520.00 220,695.00 199,495.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 219,800.00 219,800.00 219,800.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 945,228.00 955,500.00 920,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 929,213.00 950,000.00 908,000.00 883,883.00
Year Ending Mar-19 11 899,812.00 957,000.00 845,000.00 877,861.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 -24.25 -12.50 -43.33 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 32.77 32.77 32.77 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 108.50 120.73 87.48 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 94.90 111.50 61.47 99.91
Year Ending Mar-19 12 91.59 108.92 50.02 95.19
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.36 10.80 9.91 -4.25

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 231,802.00 239,103.00 7,301.00 3.15
Quarter Ending Mar-17 210,520.00 220,719.00 10,198.67 4.84
Quarter Ending Dec-16 248,280.00 276,393.00 28,113.33 11.32
Quarter Ending Sep-16 226,304.00 217,040.00 9,264.00 4.09
Quarter Ending Jun-16 222,166.00 240,972.00 18,805.67 8.46

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 210,520.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 219,800.00 219,800.00 219,800.00 220,400.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 945,228.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 929,213.00 927,426.00 927,426.00 922,162.00 883,883.00
Year Ending Mar-19 899,812.00 898,066.00 898,066.00 896,521.00 877,861.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 0 3 0
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0 2 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd News

» More 4568.T News