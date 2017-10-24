Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (4578.T)
4578.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,774JPY
7:20am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|22.92
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|7
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.23
|2.29
|2.29
|2.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|355,382.00
|387,000.00
|340,900.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|309,500.00
|309,500.00
|309,500.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|1,249,270.00
|1,279,600.00
|1,216,000.00
|1,267,390.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|1,321,380.00
|1,450,000.00
|1,268,000.00
|1,339,980.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|22.92
|32.20
|15.09
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|49.09
|49.09
|49.09
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|156.85
|189.19
|131.59
|165.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|194.15
|213.73
|161.10
|208.19
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|13.15
|14.90
|10.24
|11.82
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|322,605.00
|315,169.00
|7,436.25
|2.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|289,627.00
|280,192.00
|9,435.00
|3.26
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|307,836.00
|308,043.00
|207.34
|0.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|315,435.00
|312,174.00
|3,260.66
|1.03
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|279,633.00
|282,580.00
|2,946.66
|1.05
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|355,382.00
|354,184.00
|354,109.00
|354,109.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|309,500.00
|309,500.00
|309,500.00
|309,500.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,249,270.00
|1,249,400.00
|1,249,980.00
|1,254,200.00
|1,267,390.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,321,380.00
|1,322,460.00
|1,322,460.00
|1,327,730.00
|1,339,980.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Otsuka and Lundbeck announce initiation of two phase 3 trials of brexpiprazole in patients with bipolar I disorder
- BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings, Lundbeck initiate two phase 3 trials of Brexpiprazole
- BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit raises stake in India-based JV to 80 pct
- BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit acquires Canada-based firm
- BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit says ABILIFY MAINTENA® for extended-release injectable suspension approved by U.S. FDA