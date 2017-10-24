Trend Micro Inc (4704.T)
4704.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,940JPY
7:13am IST
5,940JPY
7:13am IST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥5,940
¥5,940
Open
¥5,940
¥5,940
Day's High
¥5,940
¥5,940
Day's Low
¥5,910
¥5,910
Volume
99,000
99,000
Avg. Vol
669,255
669,255
52-wk High
¥5,980
¥5,980
52-wk Low
¥3,350
¥3,350
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|49.50
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|39,602.00
|40,650.00
|38,261.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|145,933.00
|148,000.00
|143,500.00
|139,321.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|157,402.00
|171,680.00
|151,000.00
|143,315.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|49.50
|49.50
|49.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|181.60
|203.00
|172.10
|153.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|205.42
|228.63
|183.51
|165.80
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|16.50
|16.50
|16.50
|7.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|35,545.00
|35,389.00
|156.00
|0.44
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|34,266.70
|35,250.00
|983.33
|2.87
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|37,277.50
|39,692.00
|2,414.50
|6.48
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|32,521.70
|31,325.00
|1,196.67
|3.68
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|32,846.00
|31,057.00
|1,789.00
|5.45
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|39,602.00
|39,602.00
|39,501.20
|39,585.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|145,933.00
|146,502.00
|146,502.00
|147,295.00
|139,321.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|157,402.00
|157,402.00
|157,402.00
|157,537.00
|143,315.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings