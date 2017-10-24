Edition:
Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T)

4901.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,558JPY
7:20am IST
Change (% chg)

¥9 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
¥4,549
Open
¥4,545
Day's High
¥4,560
Day's Low
¥4,542
Volume
297,400
Avg. Vol
1,676,294
52-wk High
¥4,589
52-wk Low
¥3,774

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 80.86 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 671,869.00 709,000.00 636,000.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 579,389.00 579,389.00 579,389.00 590,918.00
Year Ending Mar-17 15 2,379,520.00 2,412,000.00 2,339,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 2,449,870.00 2,500,000.00 2,393,000.00 2,533,100.00
Year Ending Mar-19 15 2,508,780.00 2,587,000.00 2,423,100.00 2,605,350.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 80.86 107.53 64.60 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 27.75 53.40 -32.10 --
Year Ending Mar-17 16 249.71 274.20 192.32 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 300.97 356.90 273.37 296.69
Year Ending Mar-19 16 313.68 345.80 279.20 325.28
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 7.83 11.60 5.51 8.63

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 568,583.00 571,488.00 2,905.00 0.51
Quarter Ending Mar-17 671,869.00 629,902.00 41,967.00 6.25
Quarter Ending Dec-16 610,917.00 581,967.00 28,950.31 4.74
Quarter Ending Sep-16 609,895.00 573,924.00 35,971.19 5.90
Quarter Ending Jun-16 578,500.00 547,013.00 31,487.00 5.44

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 671,869.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 579,389.00 579,389.00 579,389.00 587,389.00 590,918.00
Year Ending Mar-17 2,379,520.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2,449,870.00 2,454,160.00 2,456,650.00 2,448,490.00 2,533,100.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2,508,780.00 2,508,780.00 2,509,600.00 2,503,500.00 2,605,350.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

