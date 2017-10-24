Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T)
4901.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,558JPY
7:20am IST
4,558JPY
7:20am IST
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+0.20%)
¥9 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
¥4,549
¥4,549
Open
¥4,545
¥4,545
Day's High
¥4,560
¥4,560
Day's Low
¥4,542
¥4,542
Volume
297,400
297,400
Avg. Vol
1,676,294
1,676,294
52-wk High
¥4,589
¥4,589
52-wk Low
¥3,774
¥3,774
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|80.86
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|671,869.00
|709,000.00
|636,000.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|579,389.00
|579,389.00
|579,389.00
|590,918.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|2,379,520.00
|2,412,000.00
|2,339,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|2,449,870.00
|2,500,000.00
|2,393,000.00
|2,533,100.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15
|2,508,780.00
|2,587,000.00
|2,423,100.00
|2,605,350.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6
|80.86
|107.53
|64.60
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|27.75
|53.40
|-32.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|249.71
|274.20
|192.32
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|300.97
|356.90
|273.37
|296.69
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|313.68
|345.80
|279.20
|325.28
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|7.83
|11.60
|5.51
|8.63
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|568,583.00
|571,488.00
|2,905.00
|0.51
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|671,869.00
|629,902.00
|41,967.00
|6.25
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|610,917.00
|581,967.00
|28,950.31
|4.74
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|609,895.00
|573,924.00
|35,971.19
|5.90
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|578,500.00
|547,013.00
|31,487.00
|5.44
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|671,869.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|579,389.00
|579,389.00
|579,389.00
|587,389.00
|590,918.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2,379,520.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2,449,870.00
|2,454,160.00
|2,456,650.00
|2,448,490.00
|2,533,100.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2,508,780.00
|2,508,780.00
|2,509,600.00
|2,503,500.00
|2,605,350.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Zhejiang Talent Television and Film sees 2017 Q1 to Q3 net profit to increase by 13.2 pct to 41.5 pct
- BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings updates share repurchase status
- BRIEF- R&I affirms Fujifilm Holdings's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I
- BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings announces private placement of treasury stock
- Fujifilm says aims to spend $4.5 billion on M&A over three years