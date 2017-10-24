Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd (5101.T)
5101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,529JPY
7:21am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-27 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
¥2,556
Open
¥2,531
Day's High
¥2,532
Day's Low
¥2,511
Volume
144,700
Avg. Vol
617,897
52-wk High
¥2,569
52-wk Low
¥1,679
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.57
|2.83
|3.17
|3.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|193,663.00
|196,063.00
|191,263.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|660,882.00
|670,000.00
|655,590.00
|647,133.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|685,657.00
|698,899.00
|670,000.00
|663,937.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|202.26
|224.50
|186.50
|191.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|238.10
|256.30
|217.00
|209.69
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|34.40
|34.40
|34.40
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|156,811.00
|163,098.00
|6,287.00
|4.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|143,550.00
|147,739.00
|4,189.00
|2.92
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|191,182.00
|185,975.00
|5,207.00
|2.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|142,600.00
|142,101.00
|499.00
|0.35
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|195,364.00
|186,183.00
|9,180.50
|4.70
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|193,663.00
|193,663.00
|193,663.00
|191,263.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|660,882.00
|659,058.00
|659,058.00
|660,278.00
|647,133.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|685,657.00
|684,100.00
|682,920.00
|685,340.00
|663,937.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings