Toho Zinc Co Ltd (5707.T)
5707.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,220JPY
7:13am IST
Change (% chg)
¥80 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
¥5,140
Open
¥5,140
Day's High
¥5,240
Day's Low
¥5,100
Volume
92,900
Avg. Vol
308,701
52-wk High
¥6,450
52-wk Low
¥3,480
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|--
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|--
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|--
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|--
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|--
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|--
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|29,100.00
|29,100.00
|29,100.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|109,300.00
|109,300.00
|109,300.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|130,000.00
|130,000.00
|130,000.00
|97,600.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|567.00
|567.00
|567.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|599.00
|599.00
|599.00
|280.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|29,100.00
|33,753.00
|4,653.00
|15.99
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|25,900.00
|31,937.00
|6,037.00
|23.31
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|20,500.00
|24,607.00
|4,107.00
|20.03
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|22,400.00
|23,655.00
|1,255.00
|5.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|23,800.00
|25,968.00
|2,168.00
|9.11
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|29,100.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|109,300.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|130,000.00
|130,000.00
|130,000.00
|--
|97,600.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings