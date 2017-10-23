China Merchants Securities Co Ltd (6099.HK)
6099.HK on Hong Kong Stock
13.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.21
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|5
|3
|3
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.30
|2.12
|2.14
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|4,119.71
|4,119.71
|4,119.71
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|18,551.70
|26,690.20
|14,539.30
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|20,949.90
|30,860.30
|16,346.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.21
|0.22
|0.21
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|1.00
|1.27
|0.85
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|1.17
|1.57
|0.91
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|6.29
|11.63
|0.30
|--
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.24
|0.17
|0.07
|28.31
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4,119.71
|4,119.71
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18,551.70
|18,622.10
|19,108.50
|17,709.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20,949.90
|20,924.70
|21,578.70
|19,895.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.21
|0.23
|0.24
|0.24
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.00
|1.01
|1.03
|0.99
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.17
|1.17
|1.21
|1.15
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
- BRIEF-China Merchants Securities sets coupon rate of 2017 second tranche corporate bonds at 4.78 pct
- BRIEF-China Merchants Securities to issue 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 1 bln yuan
- BRIEF-China Merchants Securities issues 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth 4.5 bln yuan
- BRIEF-China Merchants Securities posts Sept net profit at 424.0 million yuan
- BRIEF-China Merchants Securities to issue up to 4.5 bln yuan 2-year bonds