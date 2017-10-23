Sales and Profit Figures in

Earnings and Dividend Figures in

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 4,119.71 4,119.71 4,119.71 -- Year Ending Dec-17 8 18,551.70 26,690.20 14,539.30 -- Year Ending Dec-18 8 20,949.90 30,860.30 16,346.60 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.21 0.22 0.21 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.35 0.35 0.35 -- Year Ending Dec-17 10 1.00 1.27 0.85 -- Year Ending Dec-18 10 1.17 1.57 0.91 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.29 11.63 0.30 --