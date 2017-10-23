Edition:
China Merchants Securities Co Ltd (6099.HK)

6099.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
HK$13.32
Open
HK$13.36
Day's High
HK$13.42
Day's Low
HK$13.18
Volume
419,600
Avg. Vol
2,581,785
52-wk High
HK$13.76
52-wk Low
HK$11.58

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.21 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 5 3 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.30 2.12 2.14 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in 
Earnings and Dividend Figures in 
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 4,119.71 4,119.71 4,119.71 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8 18,551.70 26,690.20 14,539.30 --
Year Ending Dec-18 8 20,949.90 30,860.30 16,346.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.21 0.22 0.21 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.35 0.35 0.35 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10 1.00 1.27 0.85 --
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1.17 1.57 0.91 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.29 11.63 0.30 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in 
Earnings and Dividend Figures in 
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.24 0.17 0.07 28.31

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in 
Earnings and Dividend Figures in 
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4,119.71 4,119.71 -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 18,551.70 18,622.10 19,108.50 17,709.20 --
Year Ending Dec-18 20,949.90 20,924.70 21,578.70 19,895.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.21 0.23 0.24 0.24 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.00 1.01 1.03 0.99 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1.17 1.17 1.21 1.15 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

