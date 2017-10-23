Edition:
Harbin Bank Co Ltd (6138.HK)

6138.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
HK$2.38
Open
HK$2.35
Day's High
HK$2.37
Day's Low
HK$2.34
Volume
117,000
Avg. Vol
853,926
52-wk High
HK$2.80
52-wk Low
HK$2.17

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 1 2 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.50 2.33 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 18,306.10 18,741.20 17,951.80 18,813.70
Year Ending Dec-18 3 20,648.10 21,872.20 19,448.20 21,736.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.58 0.58 0.57 0.59
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.65 0.68 0.64 0.68

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18,306.10 18,306.10 18,015.30 18,036.40 18,813.70
Year Ending Dec-18 20,648.10 20,648.10 20,113.10 20,334.80 21,736.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Harbin Bank Co Ltd News

