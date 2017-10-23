Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 18,306.10 18,741.20 17,951.80 18,813.70 Year Ending Dec-18 3 20,648.10 21,872.20 19,448.20 21,736.20 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.58 0.58 0.57 0.59 Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.65 0.68 0.64 0.68