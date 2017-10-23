Edition:
Qingdao Port International Co Ltd (6198.HK)

6198.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.63HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
HK$5.58
Open
HK$5.58
Day's High
HK$5.66
Day's Low
HK$5.55
Volume
2,789,000
Avg. Vol
2,615,091
52-wk High
HK$5.75
52-wk Low
HK$3.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 -- --
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 -- --
(3) HOLD 0 0 -- --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 -- --
(5) SELL 0 0 -- --
No Opinion 0 0 -- --
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 -- --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 11,979.30 11,979.30 11,979.30 10,403.90
Year Ending Dec-18 1 13,588.10 13,588.10 13,588.10 10,422.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.53
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.66 0.66 0.66 0.55

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11,979.30 11,979.30 11,979.30 -- 10,403.90
Year Ending Dec-18 13,588.10 13,588.10 13,588.10 -- 10,422.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.56 0.56 0.56 -- 0.53
Year Ending Dec-18 0.66 0.66 0.66 -- 0.55

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Qingdao Port International Co Ltd News

