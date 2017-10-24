Edition:
Chiyoda Corp (6366.T)

6366.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

640JPY
5:46am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-4 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
¥644
Open
¥642
Day's High
¥644
Day's Low
¥640
Volume
55,500
Avg. Vol
2,327,698
52-wk High
¥933
52-wk Low
¥537

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -7.70 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 3
(3) HOLD 7 7 6 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.10 3.10 3.00 2.70

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 163,295.00 176,000.00 139,000.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 120,000.00 120,000.00 120,000.00 138,200.00
Year Ending Mar-17 10 594,330.00 611,200.00 540,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 447,778.00 480,000.00 434,000.00 589,289.00
Year Ending Mar-19 10 425,810.00 480,000.00 350,000.00 545,057.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 -7.70 -7.70 -7.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9 -138.53 -134.80 -142.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 -17.93 25.07 -99.64 48.84
Year Ending Mar-19 10 23.90 38.60 12.50 38.19

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 143,400.00 117,858.00 25,542.00 17.81
Quarter Ending Mar-17 163,295.00 168,629.00 5,334.33 3.27
Quarter Ending Dec-16 146,900.00 158,188.00 11,288.00 7.68
Quarter Ending Sep-16 134,300.00 143,289.00 8,989.00 6.69
Quarter Ending Jun-16 143,850.00 133,639.00 10,211.00 7.10

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 163,295.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 120,000.00 120,000.00 120,000.00 120,000.00 138,200.00
Year Ending Mar-17 594,330.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 447,778.00 456,953.00 467,033.00 471,814.00 589,289.00
Year Ending Mar-19 425,810.00 425,810.00 429,100.00 434,222.00 545,057.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings

