Chiyoda Corp (6366.T)
6366.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
640JPY
5:46am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-4 (-0.62%)
¥-4 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
¥644
Open
¥642
Day's High
¥644
Day's Low
¥640
Volume
55,500
Avg. Vol
2,327,698
52-wk High
¥933
52-wk Low
¥537
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|-7.70
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|6
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.10
|3.10
|3.00
|2.70
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|163,295.00
|176,000.00
|139,000.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|120,000.00
|120,000.00
|120,000.00
|138,200.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|594,330.00
|611,200.00
|540,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|447,778.00
|480,000.00
|434,000.00
|589,289.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|425,810.00
|480,000.00
|350,000.00
|545,057.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|-7.70
|-7.70
|-7.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|-138.53
|-134.80
|-142.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|-17.93
|25.07
|-99.64
|48.84
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|23.90
|38.60
|12.50
|38.19
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|143,400.00
|117,858.00
|25,542.00
|17.81
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|163,295.00
|168,629.00
|5,334.33
|3.27
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|146,900.00
|158,188.00
|11,288.00
|7.68
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|134,300.00
|143,289.00
|8,989.00
|6.69
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|143,850.00
|133,639.00
|10,211.00
|7.10
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|163,295.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|120,000.00
|120,000.00
|120,000.00
|120,000.00
|138,200.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|594,330.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|447,778.00
|456,953.00
|467,033.00
|471,814.00
|589,289.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|425,810.00
|425,810.00
|429,100.00
|434,222.00
|545,057.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings