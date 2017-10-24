Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 163,295.00 176,000.00 139,000.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 120,000.00 120,000.00 120,000.00 138,200.00 Year Ending Mar-17 10 594,330.00 611,200.00 540,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 9 447,778.00 480,000.00 434,000.00 589,289.00 Year Ending Mar-19 10 425,810.00 480,000.00 350,000.00 545,057.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 -7.70 -7.70 -7.70 -- Year Ending Mar-17 9 -138.53 -134.80 -142.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 -17.93 25.07 -99.64 48.84 Year Ending Mar-19 10 23.90 38.60 12.50 38.19