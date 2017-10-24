Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T)
6503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,936JPY
7:34am IST
1,936JPY
7:34am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-4 (-0.21%)
¥-4 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
¥1,940
¥1,940
Open
¥1,930
¥1,930
Day's High
¥1,939
¥1,939
Day's Low
¥1,921
¥1,921
Volume
2,207,200
2,207,200
Avg. Vol
5,728,797
5,728,797
52-wk High
¥1,946
¥1,946
52-wk Low
¥1,369
¥1,369
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|31.84
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|11
|11
|11
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|1.81
|1.81
|1.81
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|1,272,990.00
|1,302,890.00
|1,232,890.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1,014,960.00
|1,014,960.00
|1,014,960.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20
|4,222,100.00
|4,296,810.00
|4,180,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18
|4,418,220.00
|4,470,000.00
|4,384,000.00
|4,369,970.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19
|4,558,380.00
|4,683,000.00
|4,435,000.00
|4,489,120.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|31.84
|34.20
|26.87
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|28.11
|28.11
|28.11
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21
|93.01
|99.20
|88.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18
|116.14
|125.14
|107.54
|102.81
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20
|123.51
|135.20
|106.10
|113.13
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|10.05
|14.52
|6.00
|3.05
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|968,288.00
|1,005,600.00
|37,310.88
|3.85
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,272,990.00
|1,291,550.00
|18,562.75
|1.46
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|998,698.00
|974,759.00
|23,939.31
|2.40
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,026,380.00
|1,045,280.00
|18,898.31
|1.84
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|950,725.00
|927,077.00
|23,647.69
|2.49
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,272,990.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1,014,960.00
|1,014,960.00
|1,014,960.00
|1,014,960.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4,222,100.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4,418,220.00
|4,418,220.00
|4,402,700.00
|4,389,930.00
|4,369,970.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4,558,380.00
|4,558,380.00
|4,552,370.00
|4,540,570.00
|4,489,120.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
- Oracle's profit, cloud growth forecasts drag down shares
- BRIEF-Oracle and Mitsubishi Electric collaborate to develop Internet of Things platform for smart manufacturing
- BRIEF-Immersion enters into multi-year license agreement with Mitsubishi Electric
- Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 billion
- Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 billion