Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T)

6503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,936JPY
7:34am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-4 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
¥1,940
Open
¥1,930
Day's High
¥1,939
Day's Low
¥1,921
Volume
2,207,200
Avg. Vol
5,728,797
52-wk High
¥1,946
52-wk Low
¥1,369

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 31.84 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 11 11 11
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.81 1.81 1.81

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 1,272,990.00 1,302,890.00 1,232,890.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,014,960.00 1,014,960.00 1,014,960.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20 4,222,100.00 4,296,810.00 4,180,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 4,418,220.00 4,470,000.00 4,384,000.00 4,369,970.00
Year Ending Mar-19 19 4,558,380.00 4,683,000.00 4,435,000.00 4,489,120.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 31.84 34.20 26.87 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 28.11 28.11 28.11 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21 93.01 99.20 88.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 116.14 125.14 107.54 102.81
Year Ending Mar-19 20 123.51 135.20 106.10 113.13
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 10.05 14.52 6.00 3.05

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 968,288.00 1,005,600.00 37,310.88 3.85
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,272,990.00 1,291,550.00 18,562.75 1.46
Quarter Ending Dec-16 998,698.00 974,759.00 23,939.31 2.40
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,026,380.00 1,045,280.00 18,898.31 1.84
Quarter Ending Jun-16 950,725.00 927,077.00 23,647.69 2.49

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,272,990.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1,014,960.00 1,014,960.00 1,014,960.00 1,014,960.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4,222,100.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4,418,220.00 4,418,220.00 4,402,700.00 4,389,930.00 4,369,970.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4,558,380.00 4,558,380.00 4,552,370.00 4,540,570.00 4,489,120.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

