NEC Corp (6701.T)
6701.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,155JPY
7:35am IST
Change (% chg)
¥50 (+1.61%)
Prev Close
¥3,105
Open
¥3,110
Day's High
¥3,160
Day's Low
¥3,110
Volume
518,000
Avg. Vol
810,506
52-wk High
¥3,310
52-wk Low
¥2,550
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|130.80
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.20
|3.20
|3.36
|3.36
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|881,677.00
|925,791.00
|850,000.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|574,920.00
|574,920.00
|574,920.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|2,675,810.00
|2,720,260.00
|2,645,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|2,834,870.00
|2,985,000.00
|2,775,000.00
|2,912,910.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|2,898,740.00
|3,065,000.00
|2,809,660.00
|2,947,280.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|130.80
|141.00
|115.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|-51.76
|-51.76
|-51.76
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|103.10
|144.30
|77.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|167.75
|220.12
|105.44
|249.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|185.56
|266.30
|106.98
|274.40
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|4.65
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|571,000.00
|582,456.00
|11,456.00
|2.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|881,677.00
|870,566.00
|11,110.81
|1.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|626,401.00
|593,407.00
|32,994.00
|5.27
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|702,360.00
|682,359.00
|20,001.00
|2.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|582,036.00
|518,703.00
|63,333.00
|10.88
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|881,677.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|574,920.00
|574,920.00
|574,920.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2,675,810.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2,834,870.00
|2,839,620.00
|2,826,000.00
|2,812,840.00
|2,912,910.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2,898,740.00
|2,897,410.00
|2,890,300.00
|2,883,180.00
|2,947,280.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-NEC and Hortonworks expand partnership to deliver a big data processing platform
- BRIEF-NEC Corp's sales in April-September half expected to rise about 10 pct - Nikkei
- Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla with longer-range Leaf |
- BRIEF-NEC Corp in final talks to sell battery electrode subsidiary - Nikkei
- BRIEF-NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 bln yen for satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei