Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 14 1,910,740.00 2,041,290.00 1,783,900.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 4 1,887,470.00 1,917,000.00 1,862,100.00 1,757,650.00 Year Ending Mar-17 25 7,597,300.00 7,740,940.00 7,400,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 24 8,242,760.00 8,533,200.00 7,600,000.00 7,924,770.00 Year Ending Mar-19 25 8,386,410.00 9,089,000.00 7,400,000.00 8,076,530.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 16.51 23.34 7.89 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 66.21 71.43 61.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 26 45.04 86.40 20.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 25 247.21 350.29 196.38 196.80 Year Ending Mar-19 26 274.48 394.34 193.27 229.02 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 69.82 73.80 65.91 23.57