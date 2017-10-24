Edition:
India

Sony Corp (6758.T)

6758.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,270JPY
7:34am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-7 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
¥4,277
Open
¥4,260
Day's High
¥4,277
Day's Low
¥4,243
Volume
1,998,100
Avg. Vol
6,098,635
52-wk High
¥4,616
52-wk Low
¥2,930

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 16.51 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 9 10
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 13 13 12
(3) HOLD 5 3 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 1.79 1.80 1.76

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14 1,910,740.00 2,041,290.00 1,783,900.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 4 1,887,470.00 1,917,000.00 1,862,100.00 1,757,650.00
Year Ending Mar-17 25 7,597,300.00 7,740,940.00 7,400,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 24 8,242,760.00 8,533,200.00 7,600,000.00 7,924,770.00
Year Ending Mar-19 25 8,386,410.00 9,089,000.00 7,400,000.00 8,076,530.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 16.51 23.34 7.89 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 66.21 71.43 61.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 26 45.04 86.40 20.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 25 247.21 350.29 196.38 196.80
Year Ending Mar-19 26 274.48 394.34 193.27 229.02
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 69.82 73.80 65.91 23.57

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,730,290.00 1,858,110.00 127,818.62 7.39
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,910,740.00 1,903,600.00 7,140.25 0.37
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,476,480.00 2,059,580.00 416,897.75 16.83
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,772,520.00 1,688,950.00 83,567.38 4.71
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,684,890.00 1,613,200.00 71,695.50 4.26

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,910,740.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1,887,470.00 1,887,470.00 1,838,400.00 1,820,480.00 1,757,650.00
Year Ending Mar-17 7,597,300.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8,242,760.00 8,224,860.00 8,211,330.00 8,150,260.00 7,924,770.00
Year Ending Mar-19 8,386,410.00 8,387,440.00 8,361,330.00 8,345,250.00 8,076,530.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0 7 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 4 4
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Sony Corp News

» More 6758.T News