Sony Corp (6758.T)
6758.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,270JPY
7:34am IST
4,270JPY
7:34am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-7 (-0.16%)
¥-7 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
¥4,277
¥4,277
Open
¥4,260
¥4,260
Day's High
¥4,277
¥4,277
Day's Low
¥4,243
¥4,243
Volume
1,998,100
1,998,100
Avg. Vol
6,098,635
6,098,635
52-wk High
¥4,616
¥4,616
52-wk Low
¥2,930
¥2,930
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|16.51
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|9
|10
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|13
|13
|12
|(3) HOLD
|5
|3
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.88
|1.79
|1.80
|1.76
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14
|1,910,740.00
|2,041,290.00
|1,783,900.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|4
|1,887,470.00
|1,917,000.00
|1,862,100.00
|1,757,650.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|25
|7,597,300.00
|7,740,940.00
|7,400,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|24
|8,242,760.00
|8,533,200.00
|7,600,000.00
|7,924,770.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|25
|8,386,410.00
|9,089,000.00
|7,400,000.00
|8,076,530.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|16.51
|23.34
|7.89
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|66.21
|71.43
|61.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|26
|45.04
|86.40
|20.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25
|247.21
|350.29
|196.38
|196.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26
|274.48
|394.34
|193.27
|229.02
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|69.82
|73.80
|65.91
|23.57
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,730,290.00
|1,858,110.00
|127,818.62
|7.39
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,910,740.00
|1,903,600.00
|7,140.25
|0.37
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,476,480.00
|2,059,580.00
|416,897.75
|16.83
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,772,520.00
|1,688,950.00
|83,567.38
|4.71
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,684,890.00
|1,613,200.00
|71,695.50
|4.26
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,910,740.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1,887,470.00
|1,887,470.00
|1,838,400.00
|1,820,480.00
|1,757,650.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7,597,300.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8,242,760.00
|8,224,860.00
|8,211,330.00
|8,150,260.00
|7,924,770.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8,386,410.00
|8,387,440.00
|8,361,330.00
|8,345,250.00
|8,076,530.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|7
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|4
|4
