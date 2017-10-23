Edition:
India

HKT Trust (6823.HK)

6823.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
HK$9.55
Open
HK$9.54
Day's High
HK$9.55
Day's Low
HK$9.51
Volume
4,087,284
Avg. Vol
9,698,750
52-wk High
HK$11.32
52-wk Low
HK$9.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.82 1.82 1.82 1.82

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 34,079.80 36,147.20 33,041.90 36,374.70
Year Ending Dec-18 10 34,626.10 36,897.40 33,209.60 37,284.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.65 0.68 0.59 0.63
Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.67 0.72 0.61 0.67
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 2.46 2.79 2.14 9.91

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 34,079.80 34,079.80 34,079.80 33,940.80 36,374.70
Year Ending Dec-18 34,626.10 34,626.10 34,626.10 34,432.10 37,284.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.65 0.65 0.65 0.65 0.63
Year Ending Dec-18 0.67 0.67 0.67 0.66 0.67

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

HKT Trust News