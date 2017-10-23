Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 1,551.06 1,628.53 1,501.50 1,138.70 Year Ending Dec-18 5 1,926.43 2,013.25 1,786.20 1,366.03 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 2.72 2.86 2.66 2.60 Year Ending Dec-18 5 3.23 3.30 3.14 3.01