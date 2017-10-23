Edition:
Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd (6826.HK)

6826.HK on Hong Kong Stock

38.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.30 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
HK$38.30
Open
HK$38.30
Day's High
HK$38.80
Day's Low
HK$38.00
Volume
32,100
Avg. Vol
65,604
52-wk High
HK$46.50
52-wk Low
HK$33.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1,551.06 1,628.53 1,501.50 1,138.70
Year Ending Dec-18 5 1,926.43 2,013.25 1,786.20 1,366.03
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 2.72 2.86 2.66 2.60
Year Ending Dec-18 5 3.23 3.30 3.14 3.01

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,551.06 1,551.06 1,552.54 1,552.77 1,138.70
Year Ending Dec-18 1,926.43 1,926.43 1,924.33 1,879.76 1,366.03
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.72 2.72 2.72 2.74 2.60
Year Ending Dec-18 3.23 3.23 3.23 3.20 3.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd News

