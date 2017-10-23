Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 434.97 453.77 416.18 497.42 Year Ending Dec-18 2 550.60 619.61 481.59 709.35 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.06 Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.06 0.07 0.06 0.08