Edition:
India

Differ Group Holding Co Ltd (6878.HK)

6878.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.63HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-8.70%)
Prev Close
HK$0.69
Open
HK$0.69
Day's High
HK$0.70
Day's Low
HK$0.62
Volume
15,434,000
Avg. Vol
8,552,318
52-wk High
HK$1.00
52-wk Low
HK$0.47

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 434.97 453.77 416.18 497.42
Year Ending Dec-18 2 550.60 619.61 481.59 709.35
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.06
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.06 0.07 0.06 0.08

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 65.60 75.42 9.82 14.96
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.01 0.01 0.00 23.30

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 434.97 434.97 434.97 448.81 497.42
Year Ending Dec-18 550.60 550.60 550.60 584.76 709.35
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.06
Year Ending Dec-18 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.08

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Differ Group Holding Co Ltd News

» More 6878.HK News