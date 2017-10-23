Differ Group Holding Co Ltd (6878.HK)
6878.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.63HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-8.70%)
Prev Close
HK$0.69
Open
HK$0.69
Day's High
HK$0.70
Day's Low
HK$0.62
Volume
15,434,000
Avg. Vol
8,552,318
52-wk High
HK$1.00
52-wk Low
HK$0.47
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|434.97
|453.77
|416.18
|497.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|550.60
|619.61
|481.59
|709.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.05
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0.06
|0.07
|0.06
|0.08
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|65.60
|75.42
|9.82
|14.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|23.30
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|434.97
|434.97
|434.97
|448.81
|497.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|550.60
|550.60
|550.60
|584.76
|709.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.08
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Differ Group Holding announces provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity
- BRIEF-Differ Group Holding enters into guarantee service master agreement
- BRIEF-Differ Group Holding enters into placing agreement
- BRIEF-Differ Group as borrower and Jianda Value Investment Fund entered into a term loan agreement
- BRIEF-Differ Group Holding enters into entrusted loan agreements