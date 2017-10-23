Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 18,185.50 22,890.00 14,592.30 27,619.20 Year Ending Dec-18 9 20,290.40 25,774.30 15,661.90 30,763.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.61 0.69 0.52 0.80 Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.69 0.79 0.56 0.90 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.30 8.30 8.30 -5.91