China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd (6881.HK)

6881.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
HK$6.92
Open
HK$6.98
Day's High
HK$6.98
Day's Low
HK$6.88
Volume
13,151,310
Avg. Vol
23,090,605
52-wk High
HK$8.14
52-wk Low
HK$6.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 6 7 6 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.44 2.60 2.47 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 18,185.50 22,890.00 14,592.30 27,619.20
Year Ending Dec-18 9 20,290.40 25,774.30 15,661.90 30,763.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.61 0.69 0.52 0.80
Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.69 0.79 0.56 0.90
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.30 8.30 8.30 -5.91

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18,185.50 18,292.00 19,293.80 19,485.80 27,619.20
Year Ending Dec-18 20,290.40 20,176.70 21,151.80 21,476.90 30,763.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.61 0.61 0.62 0.63 0.80
Year Ending Dec-18 0.69 0.69 0.69 0.70 0.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

