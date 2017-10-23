China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd (6881.HK)
6881.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
6.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.43%)
HK$0.03 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
HK$6.92
HK$6.92
Open
HK$6.98
HK$6.98
Day's High
HK$6.98
HK$6.98
Day's Low
HK$6.88
HK$6.88
Volume
13,151,310
13,151,310
Avg. Vol
23,090,605
23,090,605
52-wk High
HK$8.14
HK$8.14
52-wk Low
HK$6.65
HK$6.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|6
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.44
|2.60
|2.47
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|18,185.50
|22,890.00
|14,592.30
|27,619.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|20,290.40
|25,774.30
|15,661.90
|30,763.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|0.61
|0.69
|0.52
|0.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|0.69
|0.79
|0.56
|0.90
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|8.30
|8.30
|8.30
|-5.91
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18,185.50
|18,292.00
|19,293.80
|19,485.80
|27,619.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20,290.40
|20,176.70
|21,151.80
|21,476.90
|30,763.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.61
|0.61
|0.62
|0.63
|0.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|0.70
|0.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|1
- BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities intends to publicly issue 2017 corporate bonds
- BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities' Aug net profit at 385.1 mln yuan
- BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities issues 2017 4th tranche corporate bonds worth 3.73 bln yuan
- BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities Co says HY profit for period attributable RMB2.11 bln
- BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities posts net profit of RMB372.9 mln for July