Nikon Corp (7731.T)

7731.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,051JPY
7:42am IST
Change (% chg)

¥6 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
¥2,045
Open
¥2,044
Day's High
¥2,052
Day's Low
¥2,037
Volume
490,200
Avg. Vol
2,160,957
52-wk High
¥2,052
52-wk Low
¥1,497

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -21.05 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 4
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.69 2.69 2.69 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 186,819.00 195,807.00 182,602.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 161,300.00 168,599.00 154,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 755,931.00 793,090.00 748,495.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 15 704,435.00 731,000.00 675,000.00 824,183.00
Year Ending Mar-19 15 721,904.00 781,000.00 636,000.00 805,526.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 -21.05 -17.56 -25.53 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 28.67 28.67 28.67 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 -21.41 -4.59 -32.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 91.35 104.20 77.00 85.38
Year Ending Mar-19 16 117.03 185.50 87.30 82.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 163,903.00 170,324.00 6,421.28 3.92
Quarter Ending Mar-17 186,819.00 182,998.00 3,820.58 2.05
Quarter Ending Dec-16 242,342.00 222,114.00 20,228.50 8.35
Quarter Ending Sep-16 192,988.00 174,427.00 18,561.42 9.62
Quarter Ending Jun-16 178,812.00 169,352.00 9,460.00 5.29

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 186,819.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 161,300.00 161,300.00 161,300.00 161,300.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 755,931.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 704,435.00 704,435.00 705,101.00 702,448.00 824,183.00
Year Ending Mar-19 721,904.00 721,904.00 721,904.00 715,204.00 805,526.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

