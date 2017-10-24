Nikon Corp (7731.T)
7731.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,051JPY
7:42am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|-21.05
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|4
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.69
|2.69
|2.69
|2.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|186,819.00
|195,807.00
|182,602.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|161,300.00
|168,599.00
|154,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|755,931.00
|793,090.00
|748,495.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|704,435.00
|731,000.00
|675,000.00
|824,183.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15
|721,904.00
|781,000.00
|636,000.00
|805,526.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|-21.05
|-17.56
|-25.53
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|28.67
|28.67
|28.67
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|-21.41
|-4.59
|-32.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|91.35
|104.20
|77.00
|85.38
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|117.03
|185.50
|87.30
|82.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|163,903.00
|170,324.00
|6,421.28
|3.92
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|186,819.00
|182,998.00
|3,820.58
|2.05
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|242,342.00
|222,114.00
|20,228.50
|8.35
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|192,988.00
|174,427.00
|18,561.42
|9.62
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|178,812.00
|169,352.00
|9,460.00
|5.29
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|186,819.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|161,300.00
|161,300.00
|161,300.00
|161,300.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|755,931.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|704,435.00
|704,435.00
|705,101.00
|702,448.00
|824,183.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|721,904.00
|721,904.00
|721,904.00
|715,204.00
|805,526.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Nikon's sales likely dipped 1 pct to around 340 bln yen for April-September half - Nikkei
- BRIEF-R&I affirms Nikon's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I
- BRIEF-Nikon announces resignation of chairman