Citizen Watch Co Ltd (7762.T)

7762.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

816JPY
5:45am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-9 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
¥825
Open
¥820
Day's High
¥823
Day's Low
¥815
Volume
107,100
Avg. Vol
1,421,322
52-wk High
¥849
52-wk Low
¥544

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 4.13 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 8 8 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.89 2.89 2.90 2.90

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 77,274.70 79,630.00 73,330.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 73,912.00 73,912.00 73,912.00 76,884.00
Year Ending Mar-17 7 315,653.00 318,000.00 311,700.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 319,904.00 332,500.00 314,000.00 327,841.00
Year Ending Mar-19 8 326,296.00 342,000.00 316,000.00 336,531.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 4.13 11.88 -0.20 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 10.76 10.80 10.71 --
Year Ending Mar-17 8 42.28 48.86 36.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 51.89 54.04 49.60 50.68
Year Ending Mar-19 9 55.24 58.12 51.80 52.87
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 3.25 3.25 3.25 8.44

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 75,843.20 72,666.00 3,177.16 4.19
Quarter Ending Mar-17 77,274.70 74,189.00 3,085.71 3.99
Quarter Ending Dec-16 89,254.20 83,538.00 5,716.16 6.40
Quarter Ending Sep-16 81,552.20 78,173.00 3,379.16 4.14
Quarter Ending Jun-16 79,137.50 76,659.00 2,478.50 3.13

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 77,274.70 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 73,912.00 73,912.00 73,912.00 73,912.00 76,884.00
Year Ending Mar-17 315,653.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 319,904.00 319,904.00 319,904.00 319,004.00 327,841.00
Year Ending Mar-19 326,296.00 326,296.00 326,296.00 326,346.00 336,531.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

