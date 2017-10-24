Citizen Watch Co Ltd (7762.T)
7762.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
816JPY
5:45am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-9 (-1.09%)
¥-9 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
¥825
¥825
Open
¥820
¥820
Day's High
¥823
¥823
Day's Low
¥815
¥815
Volume
107,100
107,100
Avg. Vol
1,421,322
1,421,322
52-wk High
¥849
¥849
52-wk Low
¥544
¥544
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|4.13
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.89
|2.89
|2.90
|2.90
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|77,274.70
|79,630.00
|73,330.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|73,912.00
|73,912.00
|73,912.00
|76,884.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|315,653.00
|318,000.00
|311,700.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|319,904.00
|332,500.00
|314,000.00
|327,841.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|326,296.00
|342,000.00
|316,000.00
|336,531.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|4.13
|11.88
|-0.20
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|10.76
|10.80
|10.71
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|42.28
|48.86
|36.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|51.89
|54.04
|49.60
|50.68
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|55.24
|58.12
|51.80
|52.87
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|8.44
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|75,843.20
|72,666.00
|3,177.16
|4.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|77,274.70
|74,189.00
|3,085.71
|3.99
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|89,254.20
|83,538.00
|5,716.16
|6.40
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|81,552.20
|78,173.00
|3,379.16
|4.14
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|79,137.50
|76,659.00
|2,478.50
|3.13
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|77,274.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|73,912.00
|73,912.00
|73,912.00
|73,912.00
|76,884.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|315,653.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|319,904.00
|319,904.00
|319,904.00
|319,004.00
|327,841.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|326,296.00
|326,296.00
|326,296.00
|326,346.00
|336,531.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings