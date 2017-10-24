Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 77,274.70 79,630.00 73,330.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 73,912.00 73,912.00 73,912.00 76,884.00 Year Ending Mar-17 7 315,653.00 318,000.00 311,700.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 319,904.00 332,500.00 314,000.00 327,841.00 Year Ending Mar-19 8 326,296.00 342,000.00 316,000.00 336,531.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 4.13 11.88 -0.20 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 10.76 10.80 10.71 -- Year Ending Mar-17 8 42.28 48.86 36.80 -- Year Ending Mar-18 9 51.89 54.04 49.60 50.68 Year Ending Mar-19 9 55.24 58.12 51.80 52.87 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 3.25 3.25 3.25 8.44