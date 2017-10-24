Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1,944,440.00 2,577,880.00 1,311,000.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1,634,000.00 1,634,000.00 1,634,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 6,790,980.00 7,274,360.00 6,000,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 6,812,300.00 7,070,000.00 6,618,530.00 7,152,480.00 Year Ending Mar-19 7 6,947,800.00 7,140,000.00 6,700,000.00 7,023,290.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 49.56 49.56 49.56 -- Year Ending Mar-17 10 280.23 298.05 252.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 307.60 321.80 288.65 207.64 Year Ending Mar-19 10 297.33 337.50 281.40 221.35