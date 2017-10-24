Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)
8058.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,648JPY
7:50am IST
Change (% chg)
¥40 (+1.53%)
¥40 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|49.56
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.91
|1.91
|2.00
|2.08
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|1,944,440.00
|2,577,880.00
|1,311,000.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1,634,000.00
|1,634,000.00
|1,634,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|6,790,980.00
|7,274,360.00
|6,000,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|6,812,300.00
|7,070,000.00
|6,618,530.00
|7,152,480.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|6,947,800.00
|7,140,000.00
|6,700,000.00
|7,023,290.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|49.56
|49.56
|49.56
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|280.23
|298.05
|252.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|307.60
|321.80
|288.65
|207.64
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|297.33
|337.50
|281.40
|221.35
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,640,070.00
|1,796,700.00
|156,631.00
|9.55
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,944,440.00
|1,736,740.00
|207,701.50
|10.68
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,726,040.00
|1,756,400.00
|30,364.62
|1.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,846,760.00
|1,404,840.00
|441,924.00
|23.93
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,734,520.00
|1,527,780.00
|206,741.00
|11.92
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,944,440.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1,634,000.00
|1,634,000.00
|1,634,000.00
|1,746,640.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6,790,980.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6,812,300.00
|6,812,300.00
|6,812,300.00
|6,691,810.00
|7,152,480.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6,947,800.00
|6,947,800.00
|6,947,800.00
|6,809,780.00
|7,023,290.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corp announce joint venture in Japan
- Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 billion in data centers: media
- Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 bln in data centres -media
- Renault expects electric cars and emerging markets to boost sales
- BRIEF-Century Properties Group says Unit & Mitsubishi Corp signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp