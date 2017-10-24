Edition:
Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)

8058.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,648JPY
7:50am IST
Change (% chg)

¥40 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
¥2,608
Open
¥2,610
Day's High
¥2,654
Day's Low
¥2,610
Volume
3,921,200
Avg. Vol
4,237,384
52-wk High
¥2,706
52-wk Low
¥2,190

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 49.56 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.91 1.91 2.00 2.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1,944,440.00 2,577,880.00 1,311,000.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1,634,000.00 1,634,000.00 1,634,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 6,790,980.00 7,274,360.00 6,000,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 6,812,300.00 7,070,000.00 6,618,530.00 7,152,480.00
Year Ending Mar-19 7 6,947,800.00 7,140,000.00 6,700,000.00 7,023,290.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 49.56 49.56 49.56 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 280.23 298.05 252.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 307.60 321.80 288.65 207.64
Year Ending Mar-19 10 297.33 337.50 281.40 221.35

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,640,070.00 1,796,700.00 156,631.00 9.55
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,944,440.00 1,736,740.00 207,701.50 10.68
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,726,040.00 1,756,400.00 30,364.62 1.76
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,846,760.00 1,404,840.00 441,924.00 23.93
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,734,520.00 1,527,780.00 206,741.00 11.92

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,944,440.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1,634,000.00 1,634,000.00 1,634,000.00 1,746,640.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6,790,980.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6,812,300.00 6,812,300.00 6,812,300.00 6,691,810.00 7,152,480.00
Year Ending Mar-19 6,947,800.00 6,947,800.00 6,947,800.00 6,809,780.00 7,023,290.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings vs. Estimates

