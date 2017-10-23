Edition:
India

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co Ltd (8138.HK)

8138.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
HK$10.76
Open
HK$10.64
Day's High
HK$10.80
Day's Low
HK$10.64
Volume
180,000
Avg. Vol
458,790
52-wk High
HK$12.00
52-wk Low
HK$9.91

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.13 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.60 1.75 1.40 1.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 301.00 301.00 301.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1,237.63 1,263.30 1,219.00 1,248.29
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1,407.92 1,448.70 1,368.00 1,366.45
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.13 0.13 0.13 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.58 0.60 0.58 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.67 0.68 0.65 0.64

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 301.00 301.00 301.00 301.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,237.63 1,237.63 1,232.50 1,235.79 1,248.29
Year Ending Dec-18 1,407.92 1,407.92 1,399.76 1,402.44 1,366.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co Ltd News