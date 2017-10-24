Edition:
Takashimaya Co Ltd (8233.T)

8233.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,076JPY
7:41am IST
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
¥1,066
Open
¥1,070
Day's High
¥1,077
Day's Low
¥1,067
Volume
364,000
Avg. Vol
1,592,852
52-wk High
¥1,167
52-wk Low
¥806

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 23.60 February 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 3 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.40 2.40 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 2 263,910.00 267,610.00 260,210.00 --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 2 259,560.00 265,000.00 254,120.00 --
Year Ending Feb-17 7 924,713.00 934,900.00 918,189.00 --
Year Ending Feb-18 6 943,596.00 955,200.00 916,900.00 939,948.00
Year Ending Feb-19 6 958,717.00 978,600.00 916,700.00 945,307.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Feb-18 1 23.60 23.60 23.60 --
Year Ending Feb-17 7 60.07 68.10 50.20 --
Year Ending Feb-18 6 64.10 76.49 50.53 64.93
Year Ending Feb-19 6 66.11 81.55 46.74 67.16

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Aug-17 224,810.00 227,500.00 2,690.00 1.20
Quarter Ending May-17 220,000.00 225,480.00 5,480.00 2.49
Quarter Ending Feb-17 263,910.00 264,811.00 901.00 0.34
Quarter Ending Nov-16 217,900.00 215,469.00 2,431.00 1.12
Quarter Ending Aug-16 228,041.00 224,003.00 4,038.00 1.77

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 263,910.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 259,560.00 261,060.00 261,060.00 261,060.00 --
Year Ending Feb-17 924,713.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 943,596.00 938,563.00 937,716.00 937,716.00 939,948.00
Year Ending Feb-19 958,717.00 950,562.00 947,474.00 947,474.00 945,307.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 3 0 2 0
Year Ending Feb-19 3 0 2 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

