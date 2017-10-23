Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Ltd (8326.HK)
8326.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.17HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.17HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.17
HK$2.17
Open
HK$2.17
HK$2.17
Day's High
HK$2.17
HK$2.17
Day's Low
HK$2.16
HK$2.16
Volume
20,200
20,200
Avg. Vol
965,184
965,184
52-wk High
HK$2.84
HK$2.84
52-wk Low
HK$1.60
HK$1.60
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available;
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
No consensus analysis data available.
- BRIEF-Tonking New Energy Group Holdings updates on sale and purchase agreement
- BRIEF-Tonking New Energy Group proposes issuance of bonus shares
- BRIEF-Tonking New Energy Group Holdings announces disposal of a subsidiary
- BRIEF-Tonking New Energy Group expects increase in consol.profit for FY ended March 31