Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)

8331.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

824JPY
5:46am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-2 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
¥826
Open
¥830
Day's High
¥831
Day's Low
¥824
Volume
244,000
Avg. Vol
2,989,830
52-wk High
¥845
52-wk Low
¥595

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 12.43 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.43 2.50 2.50 2.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 40,665.00 40,665.00 40,665.00 39,822.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 38,658.50 39,727.00 37,590.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 207,142.00 230,000.00 156,268.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 193,934.00 232,000.00 159,274.00 217,300.00
Year Ending Mar-19 6 185,163.00 237,500.00 159,844.00 188,982.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 12.43 13.14 11.88 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 19.98 19.98 19.98 15.05
Year Ending Mar-17 12 67.11 69.70 65.36 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 68.32 73.96 66.78 62.27
Year Ending Mar-19 13 69.51 75.21 64.00 62.46

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 39,020.00 61,049.00 22,029.00 56.46
Quarter Ending Sep-16 39,800.00 53,391.00 13,591.00 34.15
Quarter Ending Jun-16 40,567.00 62,025.00 21,458.00 52.90
Quarter Ending Mar-14 39,539.70 52,024.00 12,484.28 31.57

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 40,665.00 40,665.00 40,665.00 40,665.00 39,822.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 38,658.50 38,658.50 38,658.50 38,658.50 --
Year Ending Mar-17 207,142.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 193,934.00 201,467.00 201,467.00 201,467.00 217,300.00
Year Ending Mar-19 185,163.00 193,097.00 193,097.00 193,097.00 188,982.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

