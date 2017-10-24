Edition:
Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd (8804.T)

8804.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,550JPY
7:58am IST
Change (% chg)

¥23 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
¥1,527
Open
¥1,534
Day's High
¥1,550
Day's Low
¥1,531
Volume
428,600
Avg. Vol
973,697
52-wk High
¥1,657
52-wk Low
¥1,272

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 45.93 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 3 3
(3) HOLD 3 4 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.09 2.17 2.45 2.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 102,410.00 103,100.00 101,720.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10 259,071.00 262,900.00 254,600.00 266,013.00
Year Ending Dec-18 10 277,222.00 297,100.00 252,000.00 272,502.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 45.93 45.93 45.93 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10 104.89 109.20 101.40 88.68
Year Ending Dec-18 11 106.69 119.80 80.11 94.15
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 1.54 11.14 -8.06 3.84

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 52,022.70 50,885.00 1,137.67 2.19
Quarter Ending Mar-17 58,165.00 43,567.00 14,598.00 25.10
Quarter Ending Dec-16 102,982.00 93,601.00 9,381.00 9.11
Quarter Ending Sep-16 75,291.70 53,346.00 21,945.66 29.15
Quarter Ending Jun-16 68,647.70 52,324.00 16,323.66 23.78

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 102,410.00 102,410.00 102,410.00 103,810.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 259,071.00 259,071.00 257,201.00 255,063.00 266,013.00
Year Ending Dec-18 277,222.00 277,222.00 277,148.00 275,450.00 272,502.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd News

