Edition:
India

888 Holdings PLC (888.L)

888.L on London Stock Exchange

243.30GBp
3:21pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.10 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
245.40
Open
245.60
Day's High
245.60
Day's Low
243.00
Volume
153,105
Avg. Vol
1,497,018
52-wk High
301.75
52-wk Low
192.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.83 1.83 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 548.81 557.10 542.00 539.72
Year Ending Dec-18 6 594.46 607.70 580.98 588.79
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.18 0.19 0.17 0.16
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.20 0.21 0.19 0.18

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-11 75.30 75.30 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 548.81 548.81 548.81 549.16 539.72
Year Ending Dec-18 594.46 594.46 594.46 594.10 588.79
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.16
Year Ending Dec-18 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.18

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

888 Holdings PLC News

» More 888.L News