888 Holdings PLC (888.L)
888.L on London Stock Exchange
243.30GBp
3:21pm IST
Change (% chg)
-2.10 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
245.40
Open
245.60
Day's High
245.60
Day's Low
243.00
Volume
153,105
Avg. Vol
1,497,018
52-wk High
301.75
52-wk Low
192.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.83
|1.83
|1.67
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|548.81
|557.10
|542.00
|539.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|594.46
|607.70
|580.98
|588.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.18
|0.19
|0.17
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|0.20
|0.21
|0.19
|0.18
Historical Surprises
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|75.30
|75.30
|0.00
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|548.81
|548.81
|548.81
|549.16
|539.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|594.46
|594.46
|594.46
|594.10
|588.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.18
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Blocktrade-888 Holdings Plc-Sinitus Nominees launches accelerated bookbuild of 46.2 mln shares
- UPDATE 1-German tax provision deals 888 a losing hand
- 888 Holdings revenue up 3 pct on casino, sports betting
- CORRECTED-British online betting company 888 fined $10 mln for failing to protect customers
- BRIEF-Kambi extends contract with 888sport