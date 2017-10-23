Edition:
8K Miles Software Services Ltd (8KMS.NS)

8KMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

539.95INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs40.50 (+8.11%)
Prev Close
Rs499.45
Open
Rs494.00
Day's High
Rs556.50
Day's Low
Rs494.00
Volume
716,185
Avg. Vol
162,816
52-wk High
Rs814.90
52-wk Low
Rs364.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 9.30 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1,530.70 1,530.70 1,530.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 5,208.88 5,208.88 5,208.88 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 6,946.90 6,946.90 6,946.90 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 8,614.16 8,614.16 8,614.16 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 9.30 9.30 9.30 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 32.18 32.18 32.18 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 43.08 43.08 43.08 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 52.98 52.98 52.98 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,530.70 1,665.95 135.25 8.84
Quarter Ending Dec-15 702.52 740.55 38.03 5.41
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9.30 17.12 7.82 84.09
Quarter Ending Dec-15 3.41 3.88 0.47 13.63

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,530.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 5,208.88 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6,946.90 6,946.90 6,946.90 6,946.90 --
Year Ending Mar-19 8,614.16 8,614.16 8,614.16 8,614.16 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 32.18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 43.08 43.08 43.08 43.08 --
Year Ending Mar-19 52.98 52.98 52.98 52.98 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

