Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 293,800.00 294,700.00 292,900.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 299,100.00 299,100.00 299,100.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 8 1,122,660.00 1,138,000.00 1,118,100.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 1,146,410.00 1,155,000.00 1,142,000.00 1,151,010.00 Year Ending Mar-19 8 1,156,000.00 1,185,800.00 1,142,600.00 1,171,190.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 9 109.71 111.40 105.80 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 117.41 118.90 115.80 91.50 Year Ending Mar-19 8 101.16 111.40 97.20 94.15