Tokyo Dome Corp (9681.T)

9681.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,057JPY
7:59am IST
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
¥1,054
Open
¥1,051
Day's High
¥1,058
Day's Low
¥1,047
Volume
97,000
Avg. Vol
293,127
52-wk High
¥1,232
52-wk Low
¥980

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 2 85,865.00 85,930.00 85,800.00 --
Year Ending Jan-18 1 82,700.00 82,700.00 82,700.00 83,800.00
Year Ending Jan-19 1 82,880.00 82,880.00 82,880.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 2 74.25 75.10 73.40 --
Year Ending Jan-18 1 65.60 65.60 65.60 63.80
Year Ending Jan-19 1 66.60 66.60 66.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jan-16 21,461.00 21,960.00 499.00 2.33
Quarter Ending Oct-15 22,700.00 22,276.00 424.00 1.87
Quarter Ending Jul-15 21,800.00 22,806.00 1,006.00 4.61
Quarter Ending Apr-15 18,100.00 18,833.00 733.00 4.05
Quarter Ending Jan-15 21,048.00 22,153.00 1,105.00 5.25

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 85,865.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 82,700.00 82,700.00 82,700.00 82,700.00 83,800.00
Year Ending Jan-19 82,880.00 82,880.00 82,880.00 82,880.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jan-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jan-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Tokyo Dome Corp News

