Edition:
India

Aalberts Industries NV (AALB.AS)

AALB.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

41.38EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€41.38
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
325,530
52-wk High
€41.76
52-wk Low
€27.22

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.29 2.29 2.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 2,718.98 2,796.00 2,678.00 2,647.77
Year Ending Dec-18 6 2,822.08 2,917.00 2,756.00 2,744.44
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 2.10 2.16 1.95 1.98
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2.26 2.41 2.08 2.18

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,718.98 2,718.98 2,718.98 2,715.00 2,647.77
Year Ending Dec-18 2,822.08 2,822.08 2,822.08 2,825.20 2,744.44
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.10 2.10 2.10 2.06 1.98
Year Ending Dec-18 2.26 2.26 2.26 2.21 2.18

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Aalberts Industries NV News

» More AALB.AS News