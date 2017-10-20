Edition:
Centro de Imagem Diagnosticos SA (AALR3.SA)

AALR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

16.75BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 16.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
261,913
52-wk High
R$ 19.76
52-wk Low
R$ 11.81

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 0.19 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.33 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 332.77 332.77 332.77 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1,137.55 1,137.55 1,137.55 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1,457.47 1,457.47 1,457.47 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.19 0.19 0.19 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.56 0.56 0.56 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.80 0.80 0.80 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 35.70 35.70 35.70 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 238.89 291.50 52.61 22.02
Quarter Ending Mar-17 247.29 259.28 11.99 4.85
Quarter Ending Dec-16 231.24 258.98 27.74 11.99
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.14 0.09 0.05 35.71
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.08 0.08 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.05 0.16 0.11 220.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 332.77 332.77 332.77 332.77 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,137.55 1,137.55 1,137.55 1,137.55 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1,457.47 1,457.47 1,457.47 1,457.47 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.19 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.56 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.80 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

