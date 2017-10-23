Edition:
ABB India Ltd (ABB.NS)

ABB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,333.85INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.50 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs1,340.35
Open
Rs1,345.00
Day's High
Rs1,359.90
Day's Low
Rs1,331.10
Volume
64,910
Avg. Vol
82,635
52-wk High
Rs1,620.00
52-wk Low
Rs931.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform 10.81 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 3 4 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 7 7 7 8
(5) SELL 9 9 10 10
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.72 3.76 3.78 3.85

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 24,116.70 27,960.00 21,663.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 25 99,085.00 110,832.00 93,568.00 102,982.00
Year Ending Dec-18 24 115,676.00 136,981.00 103,694.00 118,126.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 10.81 10.81 10.81 --
Year Ending Dec-17 25 23.14 28.35 19.05 25.42
Year Ending Dec-18 24 30.65 41.10 20.89 31.27
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 25.38 36.18 19.10 22.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 22,923.20 21,914.90 1,008.25 4.40
Quarter Ending Mar-17 22,639.30 21,688.20 951.10 4.20
Quarter Ending Dec-16 26,124.30 24,409.50 1,714.82 6.56
Quarter Ending Sep-16 21,319.40 20,248.00 1,071.39 5.03
Quarter Ending Jun-16 20,874.60 20,735.20 139.45 0.67
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4.32 3.54 0.78 18.15
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.33 4.16 0.17 4.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7.33 6.93 0.40 5.41
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4.31 3.83 0.48 11.10
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3.91 3.65 0.26 6.73

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 24,116.70 23,828.50 23,828.50 23,828.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 99,085.00 99,186.80 99,807.30 100,318.00 102,982.00
Year Ending Dec-18 115,676.00 115,676.00 115,856.00 116,245.00 118,126.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10.81 10.81 10.81 10.81 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23.14 23.14 23.37 23.41 25.42
Year Ending Dec-18 30.65 30.65 30.74 30.42 31.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

ABB India Ltd News

