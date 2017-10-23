Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 24,116.70 27,960.00 21,663.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 25 99,085.00 110,832.00 93,568.00 102,982.00 Year Ending Dec-18 24 115,676.00 136,981.00 103,694.00 118,126.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 10.81 10.81 10.81 -- Year Ending Dec-17 25 23.14 28.35 19.05 25.42 Year Ending Dec-18 24 30.65 41.10 20.89 31.27 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 25.38 36.18 19.10 22.45