Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 9 218.41 222.00 215.60 -- Year Ending Jun-18 8 237.94 243.90 236.00 224.62 Year Ending Jun-19 8 260.52 268.40 256.10 247.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 8 25.10 25.70 23.40 -- Year Ending Jun-18 7 30.96 31.77 30.10 27.86 Year Ending Jun-19 7 34.39 36.00 33.33 31.31