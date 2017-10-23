Edition:
India

Abcam PLC (ABCA.L)

ABCA.L on London Stock Exchange

993.00GBp
3:24pm IST
Change (% chg)

-8.00 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
1,001.00
Open
999.00
Day's High
1,003.00
Day's Low
990.50
Volume
114,112
Avg. Vol
528,505
52-wk High
1,113.00
52-wk Low
759.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 4 4 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.71 2.71 2.38 2.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 9 218.41 222.00 215.60 --
Year Ending Jun-18 8 237.94 243.90 236.00 224.62
Year Ending Jun-19 8 260.52 268.40 256.10 247.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 8 25.10 25.70 23.40 --
Year Ending Jun-18 7 30.96 31.77 30.10 27.86
Year Ending Jun-19 7 34.39 36.00 33.33 31.31

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 218.41 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 237.94 237.94 239.70 239.86 224.62
Year Ending Jun-19 260.52 260.52 262.51 262.36 247.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 25.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 30.96 30.96 31.19 31.28 27.86
Year Ending Jun-19 34.39 34.39 35.19 35.25 31.31

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Abcam PLC News