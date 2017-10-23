Abcam PLC (ABCA.L)
ABCA.L on London Stock Exchange
993.00GBp
3:24pm IST
993.00GBp
3:24pm IST
Change (% chg)
-8.00 (-0.80%)
-8.00 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
1,001.00
1,001.00
Open
999.00
999.00
Day's High
1,003.00
1,003.00
Day's Low
990.50
990.50
Volume
114,112
114,112
Avg. Vol
528,505
528,505
52-wk High
1,113.00
1,113.00
52-wk Low
759.50
759.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.71
|2.71
|2.38
|2.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|9
|218.41
|222.00
|215.60
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|8
|237.94
|243.90
|236.00
|224.62
|Year Ending Jun-19
|8
|260.52
|268.40
|256.10
|247.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|8
|25.10
|25.70
|23.40
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|7
|30.96
|31.77
|30.10
|27.86
|Year Ending Jun-19
|7
|34.39
|36.00
|33.33
|31.31
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|218.41
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|237.94
|237.94
|239.70
|239.86
|224.62
|Year Ending Jun-19
|260.52
|260.52
|262.51
|262.36
|247.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|25.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|30.96
|30.96
|31.19
|31.28
|27.86
|Year Ending Jun-19
|34.39
|34.39
|35.19
|35.25
|31.31
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|3