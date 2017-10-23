Edition:
Abertis Infraestructuras SA (ABE.MC)

ABE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

18.97EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
€19.06
Open
€19.00
Day's High
€19.09
Day's Low
€18.95
Volume
3,323,260
Avg. Vol
2,032,314
52-wk High
€19.10
52-wk Low
€12.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.22 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 16 16 16 16
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.92 2.92 2.92 2.92

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,407.05 1,407.05 1,407.05 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13 5,645.55 5,744.00 5,505.00 5,432.38
Year Ending Dec-18 12 5,902.26 6,086.00 5,773.00 5,829.27
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.22 0.23 0.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12 0.96 1.05 0.87 0.84
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.11 1.21 0.98 0.97

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,396.43 1,417.00 20.57 1.47
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,293.82 1,281.00 12.82 0.99
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,311.76 1,146.24 165.52 12.62
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,366.40 1,369.00 2.60 0.19
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,121.13 1,161.00 39.87 3.56
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.23 0.32 0.09 37.66
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.22 0.13 0.09 39.91
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.30 0.09 0.39 -128.27
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.42 0.21 0.21 50.25
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.05 0.16 0.21 -400.37

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,407.05 1,407.05 1,407.05 1,415.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5,645.55 5,645.91 5,655.21 5,638.06 5,432.38
Year Ending Dec-18 5,902.26 5,902.92 5,911.44 5,890.89 5,829.27
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.24 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.96 0.96 0.95 0.93 0.84
Year Ending Dec-18 1.11 1.11 1.10 1.10 0.97

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

