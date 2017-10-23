Abertis Infraestructuras SA (ABE.MC)
ABE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
18.97EUR
23 Oct 2017
18.97EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.09 (-0.47%)
€-0.09 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
€19.06
€19.06
Open
€19.00
€19.00
Day's High
€19.09
€19.09
Day's Low
€18.95
€18.95
Volume
3,323,260
3,323,260
Avg. Vol
2,032,314
2,032,314
52-wk High
€19.10
€19.10
52-wk Low
€12.30
€12.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.22
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|16
|16
|16
|16
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.92
|2.92
|2.92
|2.92
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,407.05
|1,407.05
|1,407.05
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|5,645.55
|5,744.00
|5,505.00
|5,432.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|5,902.26
|6,086.00
|5,773.00
|5,829.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.22
|0.23
|0.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|0.96
|1.05
|0.87
|0.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|1.11
|1.21
|0.98
|0.97
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,396.43
|1,417.00
|20.57
|1.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,293.82
|1,281.00
|12.82
|0.99
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,311.76
|1,146.24
|165.52
|12.62
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,366.40
|1,369.00
|2.60
|0.19
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,121.13
|1,161.00
|39.87
|3.56
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.23
|0.32
|0.09
|37.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.22
|0.13
|0.09
|39.91
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.30
|0.09
|0.39
|-128.27
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.42
|0.21
|0.21
|50.25
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.05
|0.16
|0.21
|-400.37
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,407.05
|1,407.05
|1,407.05
|1,415.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5,645.55
|5,645.91
|5,655.21
|5,638.06
|5,432.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5,902.26
|5,902.92
|5,911.44
|5,890.89
|5,829.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|0.24
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.96
|0.96
|0.95
|0.93
|0.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.11
|1.11
|1.10
|1.10
|0.97
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
