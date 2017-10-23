Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,407.05 1,407.05 1,407.05 -- Year Ending Dec-17 13 5,645.55 5,744.00 5,505.00 5,432.38 Year Ending Dec-18 12 5,902.26 6,086.00 5,773.00 5,829.27 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.22 0.23 0.20 -- Year Ending Dec-17 12 0.96 1.05 0.87 0.84 Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.11 1.21 0.98 0.97