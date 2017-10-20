Edition:
Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)

ABF.L on London Stock Exchange

3,325.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,325.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
914,291
52-wk High
3,377.00
52-wk Low
2,335.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 133.30 September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 10 10
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 20 15,200.80 15,612.00 14,747.00 14,343.30
Year Ending Sep-18 20 16,394.60 17,096.40 15,763.00 15,300.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 133.30 133.30 133.30 --
Year Ending Sep-17 21 125.67 131.84 119.72 116.12
Year Ending Sep-18 21 137.57 145.83 126.87 129.31
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.99 13.21 11.26 7.35

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 15,200.80 15,200.80 15,197.90 15,192.30 14,343.30
Year Ending Sep-18 16,394.60 16,394.60 16,334.20 16,236.70 15,300.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-18 133.30 133.30 133.30 133.30 --
Year Ending Sep-17 125.67 125.67 125.40 124.91 116.12
Year Ending Sep-18 137.57 137.57 136.96 136.09 129.31

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 6 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 4 2
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 6 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Associated British Foods PLC News

