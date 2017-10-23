Edition:
Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ABI.BR)

ABI.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

106.80EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.25 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
€106.55
Open
€106.80
Day's High
€107.00
Day's Low
€106.15
Volume
743,766
Avg. Vol
1,339,314
52-wk High
€117.55
52-wk Low
€92.13

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.34 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 11 11 11 11
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 10 10
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.97 1.97 1.97 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 15,431.10 15,939.00 14,858.00 15,224.00
Year Ending Dec-17 29 57,202.70 58,647.00 55,485.00 58,066.60
Year Ending Dec-18 28 59,227.10 61,897.00 55,603.30 60,814.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 1.34 1.50 1.20 1.52
Year Ending Dec-17 31 4.31 4.75 3.69 5.22
Year Ending Dec-18 30 5.10 5.60 4.25 5.80
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 26.69 31.20 21.80 5.82

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14,313.40 14,182.00 131.38 0.92
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12,790.70 12,922.00 131.25 1.03
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13,845.90 14,202.00 356.09 2.57
Quarter Ending Sep-16 11,461.00 11,109.00 351.98 3.07
Quarter Ending Jun-16 10,815.70 10,806.00 9.67 0.09
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.04 0.95 0.09 8.40
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.94 0.74 0.20 21.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.09 0.53 0.56 51.43
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.96 0.83 0.13 13.54
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.09 1.06 0.03 2.97

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 15,431.10 15,372.40 15,372.40 15,372.40 15,224.00
Year Ending Dec-17 57,202.70 57,143.40 57,060.70 57,034.60 58,066.60
Year Ending Dec-18 59,227.10 59,175.10 59,113.80 59,096.70 60,814.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.34 1.34 1.34 1.34 1.52
Year Ending Dec-17 4.31 4.33 4.31 4.32 5.22
Year Ending Dec-18 5.10 5.11 5.10 5.09 5.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2 7 3
Year Ending Dec-18 4 2 6 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-17 3 3 5 4
Year Ending Dec-18 4 2 7 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

