Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ABI.BR)
ABI.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
106.80EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.25 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
€106.55
Open
€106.80
Day's High
€107.00
Day's Low
€106.15
Volume
743,766
Avg. Vol
1,339,314
52-wk High
€117.55
52-wk Low
€92.13
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.34
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|11
|11
|11
|11
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.97
|1.97
|1.97
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|15,431.10
|15,939.00
|14,858.00
|15,224.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29
|57,202.70
|58,647.00
|55,485.00
|58,066.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|59,227.10
|61,897.00
|55,603.30
|60,814.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|1.34
|1.50
|1.20
|1.52
|Year Ending Dec-17
|31
|4.31
|4.75
|3.69
|5.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30
|5.10
|5.60
|4.25
|5.80
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|26.69
|31.20
|21.80
|5.82
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14,313.40
|14,182.00
|131.38
|0.92
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12,790.70
|12,922.00
|131.25
|1.03
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|13,845.90
|14,202.00
|356.09
|2.57
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|11,461.00
|11,109.00
|351.98
|3.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|10,815.70
|10,806.00
|9.67
|0.09
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.04
|0.95
|0.09
|8.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.94
|0.74
|0.20
|21.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.09
|0.53
|0.56
|51.43
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.96
|0.83
|0.13
|13.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.09
|1.06
|0.03
|2.97
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|15,431.10
|15,372.40
|15,372.40
|15,372.40
|15,224.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|57,202.70
|57,143.40
|57,060.70
|57,034.60
|58,066.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|59,227.10
|59,175.10
|59,113.80
|59,096.70
|60,814.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.34
|1.34
|1.34
|1.34
|1.52
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.31
|4.33
|4.31
|4.32
|5.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.10
|5.11
|5.10
|5.09
|5.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|2
|7
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|2
|6
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|2
|7
|3
