Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 15,431.10 15,939.00 14,858.00 15,224.00 Year Ending Dec-17 29 57,202.70 58,647.00 55,485.00 58,066.60 Year Ending Dec-18 28 59,227.10 61,897.00 55,603.30 60,814.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 1.34 1.50 1.20 1.52 Year Ending Dec-17 31 4.31 4.75 3.69 5.22 Year Ending Dec-18 30 5.10 5.60 4.25 5.80 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 26.69 31.20 21.80 5.82