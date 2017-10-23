Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS)
ABOT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,149.75INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-85.05 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs4,234.80
Open
Rs4,240.00
Day's High
Rs4,240.00
Day's Low
Rs4,141.50
Volume
818
Avg. Vol
3,180
52-wk High
Rs5,049.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,988.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|7,740.00
|7,740.00
|7,740.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|30,919.00
|30,919.00
|30,919.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|33,807.00
|33,807.00
|33,807.00
|35,892.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|38,848.00
|38,848.00
|38,848.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|153.00
|153.00
|153.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|168.90
|168.90
|168.90
|186.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|218.30
|218.30
|218.30
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,570.00
|7,061.10
|491.10
|7.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,740.00
|7,091.00
|649.00
|8.39
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,540.00
|7,460.10
|79.90
|1.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,525.00
|7,211.40
|313.60
|4.17
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7,300.00
|7,313.30
|13.30
|0.18
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|28.30
|32.26
|3.96
|13.99
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|28.50
|23.42
|5.08
|17.82
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|23.85
|18.07
|5.78
|24.23
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|23.75
|25.16
|1.41
|5.94
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|20.44
|18.04
|2.40
|11.74
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,740.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|30,919.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|33,807.00
|33,807.00
|33,807.00
|33,807.00
|35,892.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|38,848.00
|38,848.00
|38,848.00
|38,848.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|153.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|168.90
|168.90
|168.90
|168.90
|186.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|218.30
|218.30
|218.30
|218.30
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0