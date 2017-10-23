Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 7,740.00 7,740.00 7,740.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 30,919.00 30,919.00 30,919.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 33,807.00 33,807.00 33,807.00 35,892.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 38,848.00 38,848.00 38,848.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 153.00 153.00 153.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 168.90 168.90 168.90 186.70 Year Ending Mar-19 1 218.30 218.30 218.30 --