Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co SAE (ABUK.CA)

ABUK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

183.95EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-1.15 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
£185.10
Open
£184.02
Day's High
£188.00
Day's Low
£183.05
Volume
69,836
Avg. Vol
59,057
52-wk High
£200.00
52-wk Low
£63.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 1,827.27 1,827.27 1,827.27 --
Year Ending Jun-17 1 6,021.58 6,021.58 6,021.58 --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 7,624.00 7,624.00 7,624.00 --
Year Ending Jun-19 1 8,770.00 8,770.00 8,770.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-18 1 17.20 17.20 17.20 --
Year Ending Jun-19 1 21.80 21.80 21.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,827.27 1,826.94 0.34 0.02

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,827.27 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 6,021.58 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 7,624.00 -- 6,474.00 6,474.00 --
Year Ending Jun-19 8,770.00 -- 6,428.00 6,428.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 -- -- 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 -- -- 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

