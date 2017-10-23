Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 27,196.50 28,926.50 26,317.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 14,000.00 14,000.00 14,000.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 23 131,635.00 155,374.00 121,784.00 141,268.00 Year Ending Dec-18 21 138,995.00 155,318.00 129,349.00 153,703.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 9.05 11.03 7.08 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 16.56 16.56 16.56 -- Year Ending Dec-17 22 55.82 96.88 40.85 72.76 Year Ending Dec-18 20 64.86 97.18 51.29 81.00 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.36 25.36 25.36 29.59