ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)

ACC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,781.00INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs15.85 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs1,765.15
Open
Rs1,770.30
Day's High
Rs1,790.00
Day's Low
Rs1,744.90
Volume
318,547
Avg. Vol
464,755
52-wk High
Rs1,869.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,256.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 9.05 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 13 13 11
(3) HOLD 15 13 14 15
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 6 6 5
(5) SELL 3 3 4 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.84 2.86 2.92 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 27,196.50 28,926.50 26,317.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 14,000.00 14,000.00 14,000.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23 131,635.00 155,374.00 121,784.00 141,268.00
Year Ending Dec-18 21 138,995.00 155,318.00 129,349.00 153,703.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 9.05 11.03 7.08 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 16.56 16.56 16.56 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 55.82 96.88 40.85 72.76
Year Ending Dec-18 20 64.86 97.18 51.29 81.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.36 25.36 25.36 29.59

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 31,633.00 33,125.20 1,492.21 4.72
Quarter Ending Mar-17 30,886.60 30,996.60 109.96 0.36
Quarter Ending Dec-16 27,567.50 26,716.10 851.38 3.09
Quarter Ending Sep-16 26,837.00 24,728.10 2,108.88 7.86
Quarter Ending Jun-16 30,404.20 28,698.40 1,705.84 5.61
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14.18 17.33 3.15 22.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8.89 11.21 2.32 26.05
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.63 5.04 0.41 8.91
Quarter Ending Sep-16 12.76 4.35 8.41 65.90
Quarter Ending Jun-16 13.74 12.70 1.04 7.58

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 27,196.50 27,196.50 27,808.70 27,808.70 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 14,000.00 14,000.00 14,000.00 14,000.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 131,635.00 131,908.00 128,827.00 128,827.00 141,268.00
Year Ending Dec-18 138,995.00 139,165.00 138,710.00 138,710.00 153,703.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 9.05 9.05 8.03 8.03 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 16.56 16.56 21.63 21.63 --
Year Ending Dec-17 55.82 57.00 51.80 51.80 72.76
Year Ending Dec-18 64.86 65.58 64.38 64.38 81.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

